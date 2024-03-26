Culture Ministry aims to have Muay Thai, Thai costumes listed by UNESCO

The presentation, titled “Muay Thai: Thai Traditional Boxing” and “Chud Thai: The Knowledge, Craftsmanship and Practices of the Thai National Costume” is aimed at gaining recognition by the UN body for inclusion in the list of world’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In December last year, UNESCO announced the inscription of Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year festival, on this prestigious list. To celebrate the recognition, the government extended the Songkran Festival period of this year from three to 21 days, from April 1-21.

The ministry said earlier that seeking UNESCO’s recognition of Thai cultural heritage is in line with the government’s policy of promoting Thai soft power as an economic driver.

According to the source, the cabinet meeting on Tuesday will include a range of important agenda items, including the following:

The Transport Ministry will propose a new maximum fee for airport services.

The Commerce Ministry is seeking a green light to negotiate an economic partnership with South Korea.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry will propose a draft of a bilateral MOU on foreign affairs cooperation between Thailand and Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Interior Ministry will propose the use of a disciplinary clause in the Civil Service Act of 2008 on subdistrict chiefs and village headmen.

The Agriculture and Cooperative Ministry will propose an amendment to the ASEAN Sectoral Mutual Recognition Arrangement for Inspection and Certification Systems on Food Hygiene for Prepared Foodstuff Products (MRA on PF).

The Labour Ministry will propose a waiver on the requirement for re-entry visas for migrant labourers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar who will visit their home countries during the Songkran Festival.