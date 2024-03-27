Bangkok launches Dutch barge to collect garbage from Chao Phraya

The barge, obtained from Dutch non-profit organisation the Ocean Cleanup, was sent off on its mission on Wednesday in a ceremony presided over by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

Also present at the event were representatives of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Marine and Coastal Resources Department, the Netherlands Embassy as well as Boyan Slat, the founder and CEO of the Ocean Cleanup.

Since 2019, the Dutch non-profit has been working with governments and private partners to collect plastic waste from rivers in Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Dominical Republic and the United States. The aim is to minimise plastic from flowing into the oceans and causing ecological harm at a larger scale.

“The Chao Phraya is one of the world’s busiest working rivers, providing vital services and livelihoods for [riverside] communities. This means cleaning it requires a customised and city-centric approach, driven by research and complementing the efforts already made by city authorities,” Ocean Cleanup said in a statement.

“Dozens of smaller canals feed the Chao Phraya, and much of the waste that ends up in the river – and heads towards the Gulf of Thailand – arrives via these canals. Interceptor 019 will immediately begin capturing trash and making an impact on the problem.”