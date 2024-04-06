King’s son thanks lawyer’s council president for naming him adviser

The appointment was announced in a meeting at the council’s headquarters in Bangkok on Friday. The session was also attended by the council’s board of directors and councillors.

Vacharaesorn, who works as a lawyer in New York, expressed his gratitude to the council president in entrusting him with this esteemed position.

“I promise to dedicate my physical and mental efforts as well as my knowledge to the people’s benefit,” said Vacharaesorn, who is fondly called “Than On” by Thais.

“I pledge to perform my duties to the best of my ability to ensure equality and fairness in the justice system.”

Vichien said that with the expertise of Vacharaesorn, there will be positive changes in the roles of the Lawyers Council of Thailand in providing legal assistance to the public.

After living abroad for 27 years, Vacharaesorn and his younger brother, Chakriwat, also known as “Than Ong”, made their first visit to Thailand on August 7, 2023.

Than On travelled to Thailand again on December 4 to attend Father's Day celebrations on December 5 in Bangkok, and then again on March 6, when he reportedly intended to stay until the end of Songkran Festival on April 15.