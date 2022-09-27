With promise of insurance cover, Tourism ministry, KTB sign MoU on collecting entry fees from foreign tourists
The Tourism and Sports Ministry and Krungthai Bank (KTB) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on collecting entry fees from foreign tourists.
The ministry's National Tourism Policy Act requires the ministry to collect entry fees for tourism management and development.
The move aims to boost Thailand's tourism competitiveness in the long term, by developing tourism personnel skills, maintaining the quality of tourist attractions and promoting new tourism products.
“The entry fees will also be used to provide insurance to foreign tourists while travelling in Thailand," the ministry said, adding that this will help boost the confidence of tourists.
The ministry's Office of the Permanent Secretary has implemented guidelines on collecting entry fees from tourists via website, mobile application, kiosk and flight tickets.
"Some information obtained from the entry fees will be analysed for setting up plans or policies to meet tourists needs and develop the tourism industry," the ministry said.
The ministry added that the entry fee payment via the "Krungthai Corporate Online" platform would make it convenient for tourism operators and foreign tourists.
Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan had said earlier that the Cabinet may be requested in October to approve collection of entry fees from foreign tourists, expected to be implemented early next year.