With promise of insurance cover, Tourism ministry, KTB sign MoU on collecting entry fees from foreign tourists

The ministry's Office of the Permanent Secretary has implemented guidelines on collecting entry fees from tourists via website, mobile application, kiosk and flight tickets.

"Some information obtained from the entry fees will be analysed for setting up plans or policies to meet tourists needs and develop the tourism industry," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the entry fee payment via the "Krungthai Corporate Online" platform would make it convenient for tourism operators and foreign tourists.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan had said earlier that the Cabinet may be requested in October to approve collection of entry fees from foreign tourists, expected to be implemented early next year.