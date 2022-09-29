Pro-democracy groups to gather tomorrow as court rules on Prayut’s PM tenure

Kana Lomruam Prachachon (Melting Pot Group) announced it would gather at Ratchaprasong Intersection at 5pm to “stop any coup leaders” from taking possible action.

Meanwhile, there was a report that National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk told a Defence Council meeting that he had prepared a plan to handle protests. He however believed the situation would not be as bad as the protests in 2009 and 2010.

Army spokesman General Santipong Thampiya said the Royal Thai Army would perform its duties “normally” and it is up to the police to decide whether to request the help of soldiers in handling the situation.

On August 24, the court suspended Prayut as prime minister after accepting an opposition petition for review on whether he had reached his eight-year limit set for prime ministers by the Constitution.