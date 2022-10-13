Corrections Department working on plan to deal with possible flooding in prisons

Somsak said that no prison is flooded as of now, according to the latest report. However, the meeting was held to prepare a plan for such a situation, especially at prisons in provinces near flash flood areas.

He added that the department had signed a memorandum of understanding with GISTDA to send satellite images for monitoring floods and weather situations in time.

Somsak said the department has set up a Line group as a war room for reporting situations from all over the country.

As for provinces that were affected by floods, some prisoners were sent to help, for making embankments with sandbags, installing water pumps, and helping carry items.