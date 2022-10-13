Corrections Department working on plan to deal with possible flooding in prisons
The Corrections Department and the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) have joined hands to prepare for floods in prisons.
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Thursday that he has ordered the department to monitor the water situation closely as there are floods in several areas.
Somsak said that no prison is flooded as of now, according to the latest report. However, the meeting was held to prepare a plan for such a situation, especially at prisons in provinces near flash flood areas.
He added that the department had signed a memorandum of understanding with GISTDA to send satellite images for monitoring floods and weather situations in time.
Somsak said the department has set up a Line group as a war room for reporting situations from all over the country.
As for provinces that were affected by floods, some prisoners were sent to help, for making embankments with sandbags, installing water pumps, and helping carry items.
Meanwhile, prisoners in Bangkok and its vicinity helped by making embankments and by cleaning sewers.
Somsak said, “I would like to repeat again that any local organisation facing flood or disaster problems can contact the Corrections Department. We are glad to do social service and help citizens. The Justice Department, the Corrections Department, and all prisoners want to help reduce the burden on society and citizens, and we are glad to serve."
“Moreover, it will be a chance for prisoners to do good acts and learn how to get back into society.”, Somsak added.