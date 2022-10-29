LTR, 40m baht investment necessary for foreigners to buy land in Thailand: govt

On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved the proposal to let foreigners purchase houses and up to a rai of land provided, they can show an investment of at least 40 million baht in Thailand. They are also required to maintain the investment for a minimum of three years starting from the day they submit an application for the purchase.

The directive will be in effect for five years once it has been published in the Royal Gazette, which will be soon, the government said.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Friday that once the news came out, many misunderstood the measure and accused the government of “selling off the country”.

Anucha said this measure was not new and had been implemented after the 1997 financial crisis in a bid to attract wealthy foreigners to invest in Thailand.

“The government revived this measure again as we are facing a similar situation due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. “This time, conditions have been adjusted to only cover those who are qualified for the LTR visa.”