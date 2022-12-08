Thailand prepares for 2m arrivals with tourism safety push on land, sea and air

Prayut on Thursday instructed tourism-related ministries, tour operators, and the Royal Thai Police to ensure safety of destinations and travel covering land, air and sea, government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said.

The Kingdom expects to see almost 2 million foreign tourists this month, while expats have just named its capital one of the world’s top 10 best cities to live and work.

"Tourism-related agencies have also been instructed to ensure high hygiene standards in food," Traisuree said.