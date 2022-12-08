Government confirms progress in developing digital verification systems

She said the Cabinet also acknowledged the progress of framework and action plan on Thailand's digital verification service development between 2022 and 2024, covering eight strategies:

1. The Digital ID must support people, juristic persons and foreigners on verification, such as electronic signature, authorisation and consent.

2. People can use Digital ID to access government and private sectors' online service.

3. The Interior Ministry is responsible for providing information and service to support people on verification.

4. Juristic persons can perform transaction via Digital ID once authorisation is received.

5. The Department of Business Development is responsible for providing transparent information on juristic persons to support their transactions via Digital ID.

6. People can access government service via digital verification without having to register again in line with international standards.

7. The Electronic Transactions Development Agency is responsible for implementing policy related to Digital ID.

8. The Digital Government Development Agency is responsible for ensuring that the Digital ID of the government and private sectors is in line with standards and able to exchange information.

