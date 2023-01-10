UK and SEC Thailand sign MoU to promote inclusive economic growth

The cooperation will be funded by the UK’s ASEAN Economic Reform Programme and the UK’s Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions Programme, which supports knowledge and expertise sharing and regular practices on financial technology and sustainable finance.

Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol, Secretary-General of SEC Thailand, said: “FinTech and sustainable finance are key areas emphasized by SEC Thailand. We strongly believe that the new MoU with the UK Government will support the enhancement of the financial ecosystem as well as promote the development for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”

Recognising the partnership, Mark Gooding, His Majesty’s Ambassador to Thailand, said: “Financial services are a key driver of the modern economy. We are proud to take another step in our long-time partnership with SEC Thailand with a particular focus on the cutting edge of finance: FinTech and sustainability.”