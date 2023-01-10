UK and SEC Thailand sign MoU to promote inclusive economic growth
The MoU aims to promote inclusive economic growth and support Thailand in the transition towards low carbon and sustainable economy. It builds on the previous MoU under which the two parties have been collaborating for the past few years.
Under the previous MoU, the UK and the SEC Thailand worked together with the UK providing technical assistance in areas including accounting standards, the development of financial technology (FinTech) ecosystem, sustainable finance such as green bonds and climate risk disclosure for listed companies, e-Know Your Customer (e-KYC) and cybersecurity.
The new MOU will focus on supporting Thailand to further develop the regulatory environment for the FinTech sector, promote sustainable finance, and increase awareness of sustainable investment in Thailand and other Asean countries.
The cooperation will be funded by the UK’s ASEAN Economic Reform Programme and the UK’s Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions Programme, which supports knowledge and expertise sharing and regular practices on financial technology and sustainable finance.
Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol, Secretary-General of SEC Thailand, said: “FinTech and sustainable finance are key areas emphasized by SEC Thailand. We strongly believe that the new MoU with the UK Government will support the enhancement of the financial ecosystem as well as promote the development for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”
Recognising the partnership, Mark Gooding, His Majesty’s Ambassador to Thailand, said: “Financial services are a key driver of the modern economy. We are proud to take another step in our long-time partnership with SEC Thailand with a particular focus on the cutting edge of finance: FinTech and sustainability.”