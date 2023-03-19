Treehouses, tents and rafts can now be used for hotels, govt says
Owners of bungalows, container houses, treehouses, tents and houses on rafts can now turn them into hotels, as the Cabinet has approved an ministerial draft regulation related to buildings suitable for the hotel business, deputy government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said on Sunday.
The Cabinet approved the Interior Ministry’s draft regulation on Tuesday, she said, explaining that the goal is to “promote competition in the tourism industry".
The draft ministerial regulation states that bungalows, container houses, houses on rafts, tree houses and tents are specialty buildings that people can live in or use.
Owners of specialty buildings are not exempt from laws governing other buildings, Tipanan said, explaining that they cannot, for example, encroach on state land and must have fire extinguishers and fire exits.
"This is good news for hotel operators, especially small and medium enterprises," she said, adding that it will create jobs.