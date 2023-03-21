Thai media unites to observe election, provide reliable, real-time results

Suphap Kleekajai, president of the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (ADTEB) said the upcoming general election marks a fresh start for the country, and voters are paying close attention.

He said that apart from reporting the outcome, the media is also committed to serving as a “watchdog” in order to prevent instances of electoral fraud.

He said the aim is to provide people with timely and accurate results, especially since the Election Commission (EC) has hinted that it may take four to five days before an official result is released.

Adisak Limparungpatanakij, ADTEB consultant, said once the voting ends at 5pm, it is possible to unofficially declare the number of votes cast for party-list MPs by 7pm and constituency MPs by 9pm.

Adisak, who is also the Nation Group’s deputy chief executive officer, said the application will publish the outcome based on data collected by observers at each voting station.