Next PM urged to focus on innovation to spur Thailand’s development

He made the comments after weeks of hearing political parties campaign on everything except innovation.

It is very disappointing that Thai political parties place little emphasis on innovation because its benefits are immense, Pun-Arj said.

"Politicians in the world's leading countries use innovation policies to ensure growth, build entrepreneurial competitiveness, increase gross domestic income, create new highly paid jobs and compete globally," he explained.

Innovation is "a new idea, method, or device that is meticulously invented in order to provide a new solution to any challenges," he said, adding that they are critical in sustaining Thailand's growth, improving quality of life, and reducing inequality.

Lessons from other nations

Other countries are embracing innovation to ensure development and alleviate social problems, Pan-Arj said. He provided several examples.

China: The country has an innovation-driven development strategy that is critical to its goals of greater self-reliance and attaining high-quality development.

Japan: Its National Innovation System focuses on economic growth while addressing social problems through technological progress.

India: India has been able to build its own aircraft carrier by using innovation to enhance the capacity of the industrial supply.

Singapore: The government promotes innovation by funding start-ups and providing clear guidance about what innovations to pursue.