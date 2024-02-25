Srettha vows to improve the residential quarters of military officers
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Saturday promised to improve the residences of military officers to raise their quality of life.
He was speaking after a survey of Royal Thai Army flats in Bangkok's Kiakkai neighbourhood to see how military officers lived there and to hear their demands.
He proposed setting up more facilities, such as co-working space, Wi-Fi internet network, parking lots, gyms and electric vehicle chargers.
"Initially, I think a 45-square-metre room is alright, but it needs more built-in furniture, as well as co-working space, gym, charging station for EV users and waste sorting point for maintaining the environment," he said on his Facebook post.
"We have voluntary conscription, so we have to start by offering welfare and good quality of life to the soldiers."
The PM also planned to visit other residences of the Royal Thai Navy, Royal Thai Air Force and Royal Thai Armed Forces on Monday.