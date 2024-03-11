Thailand gears up for ‘silver tsunami’ with ASEAN Active Ageing Centre
Thailand on Monday inked an agreement to host the ASEAN Centre for Active Ageing and Innovation (ACAI), stepping behind the wheel of the region’s journey to an ageing society.
The ACAI will serve as a knowledge centre on active ageing, providing policy advice, research and innovations to support the rapidly growing senior population in Thailand and its neighbours.
Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew signed the agreement with Dr Suwit Wibulpolprasert, who was representing the chairman of ACAI’s management committee.
Southeast Asia's demographic shift towards older people is expected to reshape the region’s healthcare, economies, societies, and environment.
Thailand was chosen to host the centre as one of the world’s fastest ageing countries, with 12 million of its 67 million people now over 60. The country is projected to become a super-aged society, with 28% aged 60 and above, by the next decade.
Six ASEAN countries have entered the ageing phase so far, namely Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar.
All 10 member states signed an agreement on May 20 last year for Thailand to host the ACAI.
The Department of Medical Services (DMS), Department of International Health, and Office of the Permanent Secretary will support the ACAI by providing manpower, budget, and a location.
The ACAI office will occupy the third floor of the DMS’s Innovation and Health Technology for the Elderly Building.
The Thai government will support the centre’s operations with a budget of up to US$5 million (177.1 million baht) per year for the next five years.