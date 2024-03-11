Thailand gears up for ‘silver tsunami’ with ASEAN Active Ageing Centre

All 10 member states signed an agreement on May 20 last year for Thailand to host the ACAI.

The Department of Medical Services (DMS), Department of International Health, and Office of the Permanent Secretary will support the ACAI by providing manpower, budget, and a location.

The ACAI office will occupy the third floor of the DMS’s Innovation and Health Technology for the Elderly Building.

The Thai government will support the centre’s operations with a budget of up to US$5 million (177.1 million baht) per year for the next five years.