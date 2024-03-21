Thailand, UK announce upgrading of relations to strategic partnership

In town to ink the agreement, Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the UK, received a warm welcome from Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. This was the UK envoy’s first visit to the Kingdom.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the two sides discussed trade and economic promotion through the launch of the Thailand-UK Free Trade Agreement initiative, which will build upon the progress of the Enhanced Trade Partnership. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also participated in the discussions.

“The elevation to strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the two countries’ relations, as they will celebrate the 170th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year. The UK is the first country in Europe with which Thailand has a strategic partnership,” the ministry said.

Other issues discussed during the meeting were cooperation in security, science and technology, tourism, education and especially visa exemptions for Thai ordinary passport holders.

The Srettha administration is known to be keen on promoting tourism by cancelling the mandatory requirement for a visa.