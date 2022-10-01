Bangkok facing weekend of protests as anger at Prayut ruling rises

Led by former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan and lawyer Nitithorn Lamlua, the group was at Ratchaprasong Intersection on Friday to witness the Constitutional Court’s ruling on General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s tenure as prime minister.

The court ruled by a 6:3 majority that Prayut had not reached the constitutional eight-year limit of his term, which should be counted from April 6, 2017 when the current charter came into force.

Jatuporn, responding to the verdict from a Ratchaprasong stage, said Prayut had already completed his term since he assumed office on August 24, 2014 after leading the military coup. Jatuporn also insisted that the “3Ps Regime” must be stopped.

The 3Ps refers to Prayut, Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan, and Interior Minister General Anupong “Pok” Paochinda. The trio are former commanders-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army and brothers-in-arms since their days as junior officers.

Jatuporn also offered moral support to the Ratsadon Group, who scheduled an anti-government rally at Victory Monument on Saturday.