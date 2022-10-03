Foreign news agencies see limited boost for Prayut from court ruling on his tenure as PM

US based news agency Associated Press (AP) said the court’s decision had been widely expected, since it has generally ruled in the government’s favour in a series of political cases.

"The judiciary, especially the Constitutional Court, and the military are strong defenders of the country’s conservative establishment, whose most important pillar they consider to be the monarchy," it said.

AP also expected Prayut to face political challenges at the beginning of next year when Parliament’s four-year term ends, adding that Prayut's popularity is low, with critics saying he has mishandled the economy and the Covid-19 crisis.

It also claimed that Thailand’s traditional conservative ruling class, including the military, felt that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s popularity posed a threat to the country’s monarchy as well as their own influence.

"The courts have been stalwart defenders of the established order and ruled consistently against Thaksin and other challengers," it added.