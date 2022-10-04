PM Prayut rejects talk of shortlisting Gen Chakthip as his successor

“I have not thought about my political future yet. Right now, I want to focus on tackling the flood problems,” the PM, who also doubles as defence minister, said on Tuesday.

Prayut was in Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces on Tuesday to inspect the flood situation. Accompanying him were Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin and Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

The Constitutional Court spared Prayut last week, ruling that his eight-year tenure did not expire on August 24 this year. Instead, the court said, his tenure should be counted from April 6, 2017, when the current Constitution was promulgated.

Political analysts, meanwhile, have speculated that Prayut may nominate Chakthip as the next PM candidate for the ruling Palang Pracharath Party. Chakthip has completed his mandatory two-year break since his last day as a senator – on September 30, 2020 – before he can be named as a prime ministerial candidate.

“I currently don’t know who the party will choose as its PM candidate. The subject is still being discussed,” Prayut said.