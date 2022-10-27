PM pledges to get ‘all things done’ for a prosperous Thailand

He was speaking at the “Bangkok Post Forum 2022: Accelerating Thailand”, which was hosted by the Bangkok Post newspaper on Thursday.

"I will get all things done", said Prayut.

He clarified that one of his current key responsibilities is to restore the nation's economy using a three-pillar strategy.

The first pillar is to improve the country's basic infrastructure with the goal of creating a comprehensive logistics network.

The second pillar is to accelerate electric vehicle and smart agriculture industries so that Thailand can become a technology hub for the region and sustain growth for the next several decades.

Meanwhile, smart farming technologies enable all Thai farmers to generate long-term income.