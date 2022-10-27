PM pledges to get ‘all things done’ for a prosperous Thailand
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha on Thursday vowed to complete his mission and make the country prosperous and sustainable.
He was speaking at the “Bangkok Post Forum 2022: Accelerating Thailand”, which was hosted by the Bangkok Post newspaper on Thursday.
"I will get all things done", said Prayut.
He clarified that one of his current key responsibilities is to restore the nation's economy using a three-pillar strategy.
The first pillar is to improve the country's basic infrastructure with the goal of creating a comprehensive logistics network.
The second pillar is to accelerate electric vehicle and smart agriculture industries so that Thailand can become a technology hub for the region and sustain growth for the next several decades.
Meanwhile, smart farming technologies enable all Thai farmers to generate long-term income.
The final pillar is mutual wealth distribution, which is accomplished by reforming the financial and banking sectors so that people have access to funding resources.
Prayut said access to funding is an important foundation of fair access to equality and opportunities.
Prayut mentioned a number of ongoing government projects, including the digital transformation of the Laem Chabang port, the seamless connection of the airport, seaport, and railway, and big foreign names investing in Thailand's EV industries.
He insisted that as the country's leader, he has no ill will towards anyone and is only concerned with ensuring a better future for the country. He hoped that everyone would recognise his good intentions.
"I can be patient and tolerant at times, but I can also be hot-headed. This is my management style. People have the right to criticise their government at any time. But let us not lose sight of the big picture," Prayut stated.
He thanked all parties, including the private sector and the Thai people, for working with his government. He admired everyone's spirit to work together for the nation's prosperity.