‘No politics’: Prayut gives Thai media the silent treatment as popularity sinks

Gen Prayut has managed to avoid answering most questions on political affairs posed by the media. He hinted earlier that he would be passing such queries to his spokespersons team.

Confronted by the media on hot political issues, the prime minister now either gives brief answers, simply shuns the questions, or just walks away.

On other occasions, he has offered excuses such as a stomach ache or other emergencies as reasons for not answering reporters’ questions.

Typical was his response on October 4 when questioned about his political future: “I haven’t thought about that. Let me focus on tackling floods now.”