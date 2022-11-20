Thaksin’s daughter top choice for PM in eastern provinces, says survey
Voters in eastern provinces favour the youngest daughter of fugitive former PM Thaksin Shinawatra as their next prime minister, according to Nida Poll.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, head of the Pheu Thai Family project, won support from more than 25% of voters surveyed by the National Institute of Development Administration.
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat was a distant second with just over 16%.
The survey was conducted by phone interview from November 7 to 10 among eligible voters of various education and income levels in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi and Sa Kaew.
Asked who they would support as the prime minister if an election was held now:
- 25.09% said Paetongtarn because they want the country to be run by a new-generation person and they approve Pheu Thai policies and the past performance of the Shinawatra family.
- 16.04% said Pita, citing his vision as a new-generation leader, as well as the policies and ideology of Move Forward.
- 13.64% said Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, saying he had integrity and should remain as prime minister for the sake of continuity.
- 13.09% were still undecided
- 8.50% said Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, Seree Ruam Thai Party leader
- 7.25% said Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai leader
- 2.80% said Korn Chatikavanij, Chart Pattana Kla Party leader
- 2.35% said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party leader
- 1.6% said Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Democrat leader
- 1.6% said Pheu Thai leader Cholinan Srikaew
- 1.55% said Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt
- 1.55% said no comment/not interested
- 1.40% said Somkid Jatusripitak, Sang Anakot Thai Party member
Smaller percentages were shared among others, including Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, Kanchana Silpa-archa, former Chart Thai Pattana Party leader, and Srettha Thavisin, a real estate developer who is joining Pheu Thai.
Eastern voters named Pheu Thai as their favourite party for both party-list and constituency elections.
Asked which party they would vote for in constituency elections:
- 33.68% said Pheu Thai
- 19.29% said Move Forward
- 15.79% were still undecided
- 10:14% said Palang Pracharath
Smaller percentages were shared among several parties.
Asked which parties they would vote for in the party-list election:
- 33.68% said Pheu Thai
- 19.09% said Move Forward
- 16.24% said still undecided
- 10% said Palang Pracharath.
Smaller percentages were shared among several parties.
Paetongtarn was also the favourite potential candidate for next PM in Central, North, Northeast and nationwide polls, though she was beaten to the top spot in Bangkok and the South.
