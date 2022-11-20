Thaksin’s daughter top choice for PM in eastern provinces, says survey

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, head of the Pheu Thai Family project, won support from more than 25% of voters surveyed by the National Institute of Development Administration.

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat was a distant second with just over 16%.

The survey was conducted by phone interview from November 7 to 10 among eligible voters of various education and income levels in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi and Sa Kaew.