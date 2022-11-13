Thaksin’s daughter top choice for PM in Central Thailand: survey

The response to who the most preferred prime minister candidate would be and why was:

• 24.18%: Paetongtarn because the country should be run by the new generation, Pheu Thai Party’s policies are great, and they have faith in the Shinawatra family.

• 16.73%: Pita because Move Forward Party’s policies are very good.

• 16.23%: Prayut as he is a man of integrity who brought peace to the country.

• 13.54%: Undecided

• 7.04%: Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, Seree Ruam Thai Party leader

• 6.19%: Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai leader

• 3.10%: Korn Chatikavanij, Chart Pattana Kla Party leader

• 2.05%: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party leader

• 1.80%: Not interested/no comment

• 1.60%: Kanchana Silapa-archa, former Chart Thai Pattana leader

• 1.50%: Cholnan Srikaew, Pheu Thai leader.

The remaining 6.04 per cent was shared by several other politicians.