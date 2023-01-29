Voters see no difference between Prayut, Prawit as next PM
A recent opinion poll shows that voters see no difference between Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputy, General Prawit Wongsuwan, as PM candidates.
However, the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida), which conducted the poll, did not ask if the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), led by Prawit, or the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP), which is fielding Prayut, will win the election.
The poll did not offer respondents choices comparing the two parties either.
Instead, the Nida Poll only posed an open-ended question, asking the 1,310 respondents what they felt about the competition between Prawit and Prayut. The poll was conducted over the telephone from January 23 to 25, and respondents could choose more than one answer. The responses were:
• 46.56%: No difference between Prawit and Prayut as they just competing politically
• 28.93%: There are no permanent foes or friends in politics
• 20.53%: Competition adds colour to democracy
• 12.52%: Prayut will have more freedom in making political decisions and running the country
• 10.76%: Despite the competition, the two parties will win fewer MP seats than they won in 2019
• 9.01%: There is an unmendable political rift between Prawit and Prayut
• 8.78%: Prawit and the PPRP will be freer and will join any camp to form a coalition after the election
• 6.56%: The two parties will win more House seats combined compared to the 2019 election
• 6.34%: Prayut supporters who do not like PPRP will come out in force to support the PM
• 3.05%: No comment.
When asked if they think Prayut and Prawit will join hands to form a coalition, the responses were:
• 38.40% Highly possible
• 30.07% Quite possible
• 18.32% Impossible
• 11.76% Quite impossible
• 1.45% No comment.