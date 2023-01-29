Voters see no difference between Prayut, Prawit as next PM

However, the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida), which conducted the poll, did not ask if the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), led by Prawit, or the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP), which is fielding Prayut, will win the election.

The poll did not offer respondents choices comparing the two parties either.

Instead, the Nida Poll only posed an open-ended question, asking the 1,310 respondents what they felt about the competition between Prawit and Prayut. The poll was conducted over the telephone from January 23 to 25, and respondents could choose more than one answer. The responses were: