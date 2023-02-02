Pheu Thai campaign office rocked by ‘ping-pong bomb’
The opposition Pheu Thai Party alerted police on Thursday after a small handmade bomb was thrown at a campaign billboard erected outside its office in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district.
Suthanapoj Kijthanapitak, who is tipped to be Pheu Thai’s election candidate for the Don Mueang constituency, said that a pillion rider on a motorcycle threw a “ping-pong bomb” at the signboard outside his campaign office in the morning.
“Luckily, nobody was hurt,” he said, adding that the billboard was just erected on Wednesday.
The large signboard appeared to be undamaged by the explosion.
The politician said that he was concerned about the people living in the neighbourhood. He asked police and community leaders to increase safety measures for residents.
Suthanapoj is expected to contest the next general election under Pheu Thai’s banner, replacing its former MP Karun Hosakul, who left the core opposition party to join the newly formed Thai Sang Thai Party.
In the afternoon, Puangpet Chunlaiad, the Pheu Thai member in charge of the party’s campaign in Bangkok, visited the Don Mueang office to inspect the damage.
She said that Pheu Thai filed a police complaint about the incident, adding that an investigation was underway to find the culprit.