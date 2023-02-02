Pheu Thai campaign office rocked by ‘ping-pong bomb’

Suthanapoj Kijthanapitak, who is tipped to be Pheu Thai’s election candidate for the Don Mueang constituency, said that a pillion rider on a motorcycle threw a “ping-pong bomb” at the signboard outside his campaign office in the morning.

“Luckily, nobody was hurt,” he said, adding that the billboard was just erected on Wednesday.

The large signboard appeared to be undamaged by the explosion.

The politician said that he was concerned about the people living in the neighbourhood. He asked police and community leaders to increase safety measures for residents.