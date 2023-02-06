'No political party in a position to field candidates in all 77 provinces'

The source said the latest update as of February 3 showed that the parties that can contest in the highest number of constituencies can so far field candidates in only 72, not all 77 provinces.

Some of the parties can enter the fray in 71 provinces and most can field candidates in fewer than 70 provinces, the source revealed.

The amended organic laws on election require political parties to have branches or representatives in all 400 constituencies and the parties must hold primary votes among members to select candidates for constituencies where they plan to contest.