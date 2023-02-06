'No political party in a position to field candidates in all 77 provinces'
None of the Thai political parties is eligible to contest all 400 constituency-seats in all 77 provinces, according to the database with the Election Commission (EC), a source at the poll agency disclosed on Monday.
The source said the latest update as of February 3 showed that the parties that can contest in the highest number of constituencies can so far field candidates in only 72, not all 77 provinces.
Some of the parties can enter the fray in 71 provinces and most can field candidates in fewer than 70 provinces, the source revealed.
The amended organic laws on election require political parties to have branches or representatives in all 400 constituencies and the parties must hold primary votes among members to select candidates for constituencies where they plan to contest.
As per the latest figures on branches and representatives in constituencies, only a few parties can contest in up to 72 provinces, the source explained, without elaborating on the parties’ names or numbers.
Earlier, the EC Office released the figures of political parties’ branches and representatives, saying only a few parties had a large number of representatives. They include:
• Democrat Party – 25 branches and 315 representatives
• Pheu Thai Party – 4 branches and 311 representatives
• Bhumjaithai Party – 4 branches and 211 representatives
• Seri Ruam Thai Party – 4 branches and 288 representatives
• Move Forward Party – 8 branches and 214 representatives
• Palang Pracharath Party – 4 branches and 263 representatives.