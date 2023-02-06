Prayut begs coalition MPs to attend House meetings, so bills can be passed
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday that he has instructed the leaders of coalition partners to ensure their MPs attend all remaining House meetings.
The last session of the incumbent House of Representatives is due to be held on February 28, though the government will complete its four-year tenure on March 22.
In response to reporters’ questions, Prayut said he has done his duty as prime minister. Reporters also asked if he would talk to Parliament President Chuan Leekpai about measures to prevent the remaining House meetings from collapsing due to a lack of quorum.
Prayut said he did not have to meet Chuan because he personally could not issue any orders to MPs of coalition partners, as he had no post in the parties.
He said all he can do as premier is advise coalition leaders to tell their MPs to attend House meetings.
“I would like to call on all MPs to do their duty for the remaining time. Please pass what needs to be passed and enact all important bills,” Prayut said.
For the past few months, House meetings have been adjourned often due to the lack of quorum, prompting reporters on the Parliament beat to label the House as “Sam Wan Nee, See Wan Lom” – “Absent Every Three Days, Collapse Every Four”.
The repeated collapse of House meetings has put the second reading of the hemp and marijuana bill on hold. Also, the two key coalition partners – Bhumjaithai and Democrat parties – have been conflicting over the bill.
Bhumjaithai claims the Democrat Party is jealous of its success with the ganja liberalisation policy, which is why it is undermining the enactment of the bill by not letting its MPs attend meetings.
The bill is expected to lapse at the end of the last parliamentary session.
“I’ve done my part, but the differences and points it has yet to be reviewed to see which issues the coalition partners disagree on,” Prayut added.
