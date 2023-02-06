Prayut begs coalition MPs to attend House meetings, so bills can be passed

The last session of the incumbent House of Representatives is due to be held on February 28, though the government will complete its four-year tenure on March 22.

In response to reporters’ questions, Prayut said he has done his duty as prime minister. Reporters also asked if he would talk to Parliament President Chuan Leekpai about measures to prevent the remaining House meetings from collapsing due to a lack of quorum.

Prayut said he did not have to meet Chuan because he personally could not issue any orders to MPs of coalition partners, as he had no post in the parties.