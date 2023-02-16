Global graft ranking disproves charge that corruption is rising: govt

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha places great importance on the fight against corruption and regards it as a national priority, Anucha said.

“All state agencies have been instructed to work with transparency and are subject to oversight ... Digital technology has been adopted so that the public can monitor the work of government agencies,” the spokesman said.

Thailand rose by nine places in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) last year. The Berlin-based organisation ranks 180 countries based on their perceived level of corruption.

Thailand rose from 110 in 2021 to 101 on the index last year, Anucha said, adding that its score rose from 35 to 36. The best score is 100.

Thailand came fourth among the 10 members of Asean, following Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

