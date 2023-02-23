Only Prayut’s party currently qualifies to contest elections in all 77 provinces: EC

So far, only Prayut's Ruam Thai Sang Chart (United Thai Nation) Party has opened local branches or representative offices in all 77 provinces, making it eligible to contest in all constituencies throughout the country, the EC said on Thursday.

The new party, set up in March 2021, is expected to nominate General Prayut as its sole prime ministerial candidate to contest the next general election tentatively scheduled for May 7. Prayut was the sole PM candidate of the current ruling party, Palang Pracharath, in the previous election in March 2019.

Palang Pracharath can now contest in only 44 provinces, judging from the number of provinces where it has local branches or representative offices.

In second place is the opposition Move Forward Party, which is eligible to contest in 76 provinces, followed by the ruling coalition’s Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties, and the opposition Pheu Thai Party, all eligible to contest in 75 provinces.

