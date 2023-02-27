Prayut still ambiguous about House dissolution date
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was non-committal on Monday when asked as to when exactly he will dissolve the House of Representatives.
All Prayut said was “no, no” when a reporter was insistent in asking if he would dissolve the House on March 15, believed to be an auspicious date.
Earlier the premier had said that he would dissolve the House next month to ensure the general election is held on May 7.
May 7 was tentatively set by the Election Commission on the proviso that the House completes its four-year tenure on March 22.
When asked if he would dissolve the House no later than mid-March, Prayut only shook his head and said “don’t worry, I’ll handle it myself”. He then chose to remain silent when the reporter asked the same question again.
When another reporter asked if he would dissolve the House on an auspicious day in March, Prayut’s riposte was: “What day is that?”
After being told that the lucky date was March 15, Prayut said: “Every day is good. If we do good things, all days are good. Don’t worry.”
He added that he would dissolve the House when it is convenient and once he has completed all tasks at hand.