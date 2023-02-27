Prayut still ambiguous about House dissolution date

All Prayut said was “no, no” when a reporter was insistent in asking if he would dissolve the House on March 15, believed to be an auspicious date.

Earlier the premier had said that he would dissolve the House next month to ensure the general election is held on May 7.

May 7 was tentatively set by the Election Commission on the proviso that the House completes its four-year tenure on March 22.