Puea Pandin loses status as a party
Puea Pandin Party has lost its status as a political party after holding no annual meetings or activities for a year. The Election Commission’s (EC) announcement dissolving the party was published on the Royal Gazette website on Monday.
Signed by EC chairman Itthiporn Boonprakong, it stated that the party had held no annual meetings or activities as its executive committee had resigned.
Puea Pandin was founded on September 11, 2007, by more than 200 politicians. Suwit Khunkitti and Watchara Punnachet were elected party leader and party secretary-general respectively.
Puea Pandin presented itself as a compromise party, a neutral and moderate alternative to the two main rivals, the Democrats and the People's Power Party.
It included both former allies and opponents of deposed prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his dissolved Thai Rak Thai Party.
Its most notable members included Thaksin's former foreign minister Surakiart Sathirathai, Suranand Vejjajiva and Preecha Laohaphongchana.
Many Puea Pandin MPs defected to other parties ahead of the 2011 election in a bid to secure re-election.
By the end of the 2007-2011 term, 12 of the 32 Puea Pandin MPs had joined the Bhumjaithai Party, three had defected to Pheu Thai, two to the Democrats, two to Chartthaipattana, and one each to Matubhum and Tankun Pandin.
The remaining nine joined forces with Chart Pattana Party, running under the new Chart Pattana Puea Pandin Party and winning seven of 500 seats.
Puea Pandin returned to contest the 2014 general election on its own, but the election was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court before the government was toppled by a military coup.
The party failed to gain any seats at the 2019 general election.
