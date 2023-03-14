Puea Pandin loses status as a party

Puea Pandin was founded on September 11, 2007, by more than 200 politicians. Suwit Khunkitti and Watchara Punnachet were elected party leader and party secretary-general respectively.

Puea Pandin presented itself as a compromise party, a neutral and moderate alternative to the two main rivals, the Democrats and the People's Power Party.

It included both former allies and opponents of deposed prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his dissolved Thai Rak Thai Party.

Its most notable members included Thaksin's former foreign minister Surakiart Sathirathai, Suranand Vejjajiva and Preecha Laohaphongchana.