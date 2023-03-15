Move Forward promises ‘changes for the better’, hopes for MPs in all corners of Thailand
Opposition party Move Forward brought together its election candidates on Wednesday to kick off preparations for the upcoming House dissolution and general election.
At the meeting, Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat announced that it was time for party candidates to start getting ready for the race.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is reportedly planning to dissolve the House on Monday, so the election can be held on May 7 as announced by the Election Commission.
Pita told the meeting that Move Forward is aiming to win more House seats than its predecessor Future Forward did in the 2019 election. He added that the aim is to win seats in every region of the country.
Future Forward Party bagged 81 House seats in 2019 but was dissolved the following year for receiving loans from party leader Thanathorn Juangroonruangkit. Many party executives were also banned from politics, leaving Pita and 54 other Future Forward MPs to join Move Forward.
Pita said Move Forward has proved itself by being a worthy opposition in Parliament and fighting battles on the House floor without any fear.
Hence, he said, the people should give the party a chance to work in the government, so it can change the country for the better in four years.
“We currently have too few Move Forward MPs, so we cannot implement as many changes as we want. In the upcoming election, we want as many MPs as possible so we can really change the country,” Pita said.