Move Forward promises ‘changes for the better’, hopes for MPs in all corners of Thailand

At the meeting, Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat announced that it was time for party candidates to start getting ready for the race.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is reportedly planning to dissolve the House on Monday, so the election can be held on May 7 as announced by the Election Commission.

Pita told the meeting that Move Forward is aiming to win more House seats than its predecessor Future Forward did in the 2019 election. He added that the aim is to win seats in every region of the country.