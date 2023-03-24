Prayut rejects idea of talking with anti-govt protesters
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday dismissed any need to talk with anti-government protesters to resolve deep divisions in Thai society.
Prayut was speaking after Palang Pracharath Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan held talks with Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon, a member of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group, on Thursday.
During their discussion, Prawit was asked how the next government could prevent a military takeover.
He answered that there would be no coup if Thais joined together as one. Prawit, a former Army chief and member of the junta following the 2014 coup led by then-Army chief Prayut, serves in the current government as a deputy prime minister.
Prawit is expected to contest against Prayut for the post of prime minister at the upcoming general election on May 14.
Prayut has been nominated by the United Thai Nation Party as its sole PM candidate.
Prayut is a target of the youth-led Ratsadon group, which launched demonstrations in 2020 demanding his resignation, changes to the junta-written 2017 Constitution, and reform of the monarchy.
On Friday, Prayut said the protest issue should not be raised during the election campaign as it could trigger conflict among the public.
He added that the majority of people in Thailand live happily under the laws.
"We need to consider what benefits will come from such talks [with protesters]," he said, adding that he is trying hard to ensure equality among people.
"If we compare Thailand to a company, all Thais are stakeholders of the company whether they are rich or poor," he said.
He also insisted that problems can be solved with understanding and via the legal process.
"All people are treated equally when they enter the legal process," he said.