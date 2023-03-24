Prayut rejects idea of talking with anti-govt protesters

Prayut was speaking after Palang Pracharath Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan held talks with Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon, a member of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group, on Thursday.

During their discussion, Prawit was asked how the next government could prevent a military takeover.

He answered that there would be no coup if Thais joined together as one. Prawit, a former Army chief and member of the junta following the 2014 coup led by then-Army chief Prayut, serves in the current government as a deputy prime minister.