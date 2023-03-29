How nine major political parties intend to empower Thai industries

They spoke at an annual conference of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) on “Empowering Thai Industries for a Powerful Thailand”, attended by over 500 FTI members.

FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul praised the political representatives for attending the event and challenged them to convince national entrepreneurs and manufacturers of both small and large firms that their parties' strategies could help them move forward.

He pointed out that Thailand's industrial sector is currently on the verge of falling behind in global competitiveness. More collaboration, including great understanding and support from the government side, is required to deal with any challenges and uncertainties, he said.

Representatives from the Move Forward Party, Chartthaipattana Party, Chart Pattana Kla Party, Thai Sang Thai Party, Democratic Party, Palang Pracharath Party, Pheu Thai Party, Bhumjaithai Party, and Ruam Thai Sang Chart spoke at the conference. They are all members of their respective parties’ economic teams and some of them even work as manufacturers.

Apart from sharing their party's industrial strategies, the nine representatives were put on the spot as the FTI attendees wanted to see how each individual handled hot topics, such as minimum wage, electricity bills, and the cost of sustainability.

Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward Party, emphasised three key factors for transforming the country's industry: incorporating more design and innovation; shifting from area-based manufacturing to supply chain-based manufacturing; and, combining the strengths of man and machine to improve efficiency and productivity.