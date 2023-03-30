Chart Thai Pattana says it will field 50 candidates in 20 provinces

The party’s executive board endorsed 50 constituency candidates and 89 party-list candidates for the May 14 general election, Prapat said.

Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa will be the first party-list candidate, Prapat added. The second will be Chatchai Payuhanaveechai, chief of the party’s economic team, while the party’s policy and strategic committee chairman Nikorn Chamnong will be third.

Prapat said the Chart Thai Pattana is confident it will win 25 constituency seats, which will be enough to nominate Varawut as a candidate for prime minister after the election.