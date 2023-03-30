Chart Thai Pattana says it will field 50 candidates in 20 provinces
The Chart Thai Pattana Party will field candidates in 50 constituencies of 20 provinces and submit a list of 89 candidates for the party-list election, Prapat Phothasuthon, its secretary-general, said on Thursday.
The party’s executive board endorsed 50 constituency candidates and 89 party-list candidates for the May 14 general election, Prapat said.
Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa will be the first party-list candidate, Prapat added. The second will be Chatchai Payuhanaveechai, chief of the party’s economic team, while the party’s policy and strategic committee chairman Nikorn Chamnong will be third.
Prapat said the Chart Thai Pattana is confident it will win 25 constituency seats, which will be enough to nominate Varawut as a candidate for prime minister after the election.
The party expects to receive 1.5 million to 2 million party-list votes, which will translate into seven to 10 party-list MPs, Prapat said.
Chart Thai Pattana is a relatively small party. Its stronghold is the central province of Suphan Buri, the home province of its former leader Banharn Silpa-archa.