Saffron activist asks Army for leniency after being threatened with arrest

Netiwit asked the Army to give him a few more weeks to complete his Pali exams and prepare to leave the monkhood.

“During the short period I have left to be a monk, please allow me the solitude accorded to monks,” he said in a statement published online.

He has a Pali grammar exam on April 15 and 16 that is required to complete a course. After that, he has to follow the rites required to leave the monkhood, he said.

When the exam and rites are completed, he will surrender to the police to face legal action.