Website collapse leaves EC racing against time to register advance voters

EC Office secretary-general Sawang Boonmee said many voters could not complete the registration process after the EC’s website collapsed at 9pm Sunday. Sunday was the last official day for voters to register their intention to vote in advance.

Sawang said the website could handle 4,000 registrations per second but a surge in registrations close to the deadline may have exceeded that limit and caused the website to collapse.

He said officials were trying to solve the problem by contacting users who could not complete the registration process on Sunday, to collect the missing information.