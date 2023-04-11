Pheu Thai's THB10,000 handouts will bankrupt Thailand, warns Jurin

“I don’t want to criticise it, but a political party’s policies should not lead to people’s death in the future,” Jurin said on Tuesday.

He added that a good policy should also be clear on how it will be financed.

Pheu Thai has announced that if it wins the May 14 election, it will stimulate the economy by remitting 10,000 baht digitally to each of 50 million Thais who are at least 16 years old.