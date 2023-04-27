Bhumjaithai sets support for ganja bill as condition to support next government

Anutin set the condition for joining the next coalition while he was campaigning for his party on Wednesday evening.

During the run-up to the 2019 general election, Anutin had promised to decriminalise marijuana so that it could be used for medical purposes and for making business products.

During the rally on Wednesday, Anutin said Bhumjaithai had kept its pre-election promise when the party controlled the Public Health Ministry.