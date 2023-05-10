EC reiterates pledge to release unofficial election results late on May 14

Committees at each polling station will photograph the 5/18 form that shows unofficial results from their polling station, and then send them to the district offices of the Election Commission for verification, commission officials said. The forms will then be sent to the national office and published on the website, which will begin operating on May 14.

The website is secure and can support up to 1 million viewers per minute, election officials said.

Last Sunday, commission officials came under fire after several errors were detected during early voting. Election officials in Nonthaburi put postal instead of electoral provincial codes on the first 100 envelopes of ballots cast by early voters in the province. Commission officials said the error was addressed swiftly and assured that all 100 votes would be counted.