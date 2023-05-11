Prayut’s loyalists release video backing their man
Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha should remain in Thai politics to prevent the country from falling into chaos, a video clip posted on Wednesday to the premier’s Facebook fan page “Lung Too Toon” claimed.
The video clip described what will happen if uncle “Too” (Prayut's nickname) were no longer in Thai politics.
“The country could be in chaos without uncle Too,” the voiceover on the video said, adding that the economy could become stagnant and there would be many problems.
People appearing in the clip all said they wanted Prayut to remain in Thai politics, otherwise political rallies would slow economic growth.
“Uncle Too should be [in Thai politics] otherwise Thailand will not be peaceful and Thais will face hardship,” according to the video clip, “Without uncle Too, somebody could return to Thailand to take advantage of the country.”
Echoing Prayut’s supporters, a new generation representative said: “Peace could not happen in Thailand without uncle Too”.