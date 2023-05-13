Tears, pleas, and promises: Thai politicians make final pitches to voters

Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra also became teary during her party’s final rally at Nonthaburi’s Impact Arena.

She told supporters that if the party – which is leading in the polls – wins by a landslide “everybody will live a comfortable life with dignity”.

Her most poignant statements, however, focused on her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was deposed by a coup in 2006 and has lived in self-exile since 2008.

Recently, Thaksin has vowed to return to Thailand even if this means he must live behind bars.

Paetongtarn, his youngest daughter, told the crowd that her father had promised to advise Pheu Thai from prison.

“While he is in jail, if Pheu Thai wants him to give advice on how to get the country out of its crisis, he is pleased to do so,” she said as her eyes welled up with tears.

Thaksin has been sentenced in absentia to a total of 12 years imprisonment, but the sentence of two years in jail for an abuse of power case expired in 2018.

He is Pheu Thai's patriarch and said recently he will return to Thailand before his birthday on July 26.

Pita Limjaroenrat, the sole PM candidate of the Move Forward Party, told supporters he would be “the prime minister of all Thais”. Recent polls show that he is the most popular candidate for prime minister, with a slight lead over Paetongtarn.

“Whether you agree with us or not, and whether you vote for us or not, we are ready to serve everyone,” he said at the party’s final rally at Stadium 1 in the Bangkok Youth Centre.

“Vote for the future, and not the past. Vote with hope, and not fear,” Pita said.