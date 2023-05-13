Tears, pleas, and promises: Thai politicians make final pitches to voters
Political parties made their closing pitches to voters at their final campaign rallies on Friday evening before Sunday’s general election.
Key figures and prime ministerial candidates summed up what their parties have done or will do for Thailand and its citizens, and promised to do even more if they attain what they all want – power.
Some politicians became emotional as they tried to connect with voters.
Incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha – the top PM candidate of the United Thai Nation Party – was among them.
General Prayut’s eyes brimmed with tears while telling a crowd he remains determined to work for the benefit of all Thais despite the trouble and pain he is suffering.
At his final rally at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, he urged supporters to show up at polling stations in massive numbers at his final rally at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.
“Please don’t leave me fighting alone,” Prayut told the crowd.
Political analysts expect his 14-month-old party to gain massive support in the South, where Prayut remains very popular.
Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra also became teary during her party’s final rally at Nonthaburi’s Impact Arena.
She told supporters that if the party – which is leading in the polls – wins by a landslide “everybody will live a comfortable life with dignity”.
Her most poignant statements, however, focused on her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was deposed by a coup in 2006 and has lived in self-exile since 2008.
Recently, Thaksin has vowed to return to Thailand even if this means he must live behind bars.
Paetongtarn, his youngest daughter, told the crowd that her father had promised to advise Pheu Thai from prison.
“While he is in jail, if Pheu Thai wants him to give advice on how to get the country out of its crisis, he is pleased to do so,” she said as her eyes welled up with tears.
Thaksin has been sentenced in absentia to a total of 12 years imprisonment, but the sentence of two years in jail for an abuse of power case expired in 2018.
He is Pheu Thai's patriarch and said recently he will return to Thailand before his birthday on July 26.
Pita Limjaroenrat, the sole PM candidate of the Move Forward Party, told supporters he would be “the prime minister of all Thais”. Recent polls show that he is the most popular candidate for prime minister, with a slight lead over Paetongtarn.
“Whether you agree with us or not, and whether you vote for us or not, we are ready to serve everyone,” he said at the party’s final rally at Stadium 1 in the Bangkok Youth Centre.
“Vote for the future, and not the past. Vote with hope, and not fear,” Pita said.
Former Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva said he was grateful to the Thai public, as without their trust, he would not have served as prime minister. He held the position between December 2008 and August 2011 – a tumultuous period in Thai politics.
During its long history, the Democrat Party has initiated numerous good policies that remain in place today, he told supporters at the party’s final rally at Bangkok’s Lan Kon Muang plaza.
The Democrats are Thailand’s oldest political party. The party was formed 77 years ago.
Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who is its sole candidate for PM, said the party has worked diligently as part of the ruling coalition formed after the 2019 election.
Voters know what his party has accomplished for the country, he told supporters at Show DC mall in Bangkok, expressing confidence that the upcoming election will see Bhumjaithai gain more seats in the 500-seat House of Representatives.
It won 51 in the last election.
General Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party and its sole PM candidate, promised to implement all of the party’s policies if he becomes the next prime minister.
Prawit, 77, told the crowd gathered at Stadium 2 in the Bangkok Youth Centre that this election is his “final mission”.
He is motivated by the desire to give back to the country, he said, pledging to deliver prosperity and an end to internal conflict if he wins power.
Thai Sang Thai Party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, previously a PM candidate for Pheu Thai, promised to improve social welfare for Thai citizens from birth to old age.
For voters fed up with political conflict, “the uncles”, and other political and economic problems, Thai Sang Thai is the answer, she told supporters at Bangkok’s Parc Paragon.
In this case, “the uncles” refers to generals Prayut and Prawit.
Chart Pattana Kla Party leader Korn Chatikavanij – whose party was forecast to win one seat in the final countrywide survey by Nation Poll before the election – promised to fight against monopolies to improve the well-being of all people.
A former finance minister in a Democrat Party government, Korn did not urge voters to vote only for his party. Vote for political parties that will work for the benefit of Thai people, he said.