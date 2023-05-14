Jurin leads Democrat Party execs to observe voting in Bangkok
Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit led his deputy and other party executives to observe voting at several polling stations in Bangkok on Sunday morning.
Jurin, along with deputy party leader Ongart Klampaiboon and other party executives showed up at 9am to observe operations inside Phiboon Wattana School in Phya Thai district.
Jurin said he had cast his vote in Phang Nga during advance voting on May 7.
He said he and his team will visit as many polling stations across the city before returning to the party headquarters to monitor election results and coordinate with party candidates.
Jurin said that judging from the queues he has seen, he believes the voter turnout will be high and bode well for Thailand. As for his pink shirt, he said it carried no political message, adding that he has taken care not to display any party symbols on election day.
Meanwhile, Watanya Bunnag, chairperson of the Democrat committee on political innovation, cast her vote at a polling station on Sukhumvit Soi 39 in Bangkok’s Watthana district on Sunday.
Watanaya, who had to wait till her number 586 came up, said she was quite excited and looked forward to the election results on Sunday night.
“I want to see my country change for the better. The election results will reflect people’s voices in both political ideology and change,” she said.
Watanaya, who is also known as “Madam Dear”, said the atmosphere on Sunday morning showed that people, especially first-time voters, were eager to exercise their rights. She added that she hopes the Election Commission will ensure the election is clean and fair.