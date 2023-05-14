Bhumjaithai patriarch delivers cryptic statement before voting
Newin Chidchob, a former MP and the patriarch of the Bhumjaithai Party, cast his vote along with members of his family early in the afternoon in Buriram’s Constituency 2, but he was unusually cryptic while speaking to reporters, saying only that he had not changed.
Newin is a controversial but powerful figure in Thai politics. He has served in numerous governments, but is not running for any party in this election.
Newin, his wife, Karuna Chidchob and their son arrived at polling station No 7 in Moo 4 village of Muang district’s tambon Isaan at 1.30 pm.
As he arrived at the station, he spoke briefly to reporters, saying: “Everything remains unchanged. I still think and act the same way.”
Newin and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul share the same polling station.
In the 2019 election, they arrived at the polling station together in a show of unity.