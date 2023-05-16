Sudarat promises the ‘best’ for Thailand’s youth
Thai Sang Thai Party will bring the “best” to Thailand’s younger generation, party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan declared on Tuesday.
Saying that she will serve the country in a democratic government with the King as head of state, Sudarat insisted that her party will not work with anybody involved directly or indirectly with the 2014 military coup.
She added that the party will work on policies promised to the people no matter what it takes. She also promised to lift Thais from the bounds of poverty.
Sudarat said Thai Sang Thai will support the party that has received the majority of votes, adding that the Senate should respect the people’s mandate. She also warned that political interference would destroy democracy.
To ensure a brighter future, she said political parties should amend the Constitution to solve political conflicts and create fair rules in line with global standards.