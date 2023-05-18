Senators should respect decision of MPs on PM election, say 85% of people

The network said senators should follow the people's voice in voting for the prime minister, as they have authority similar to the MPs, but they have not been elected by the people.

"The parliamentary system allows people to elect the prime minister by voting for MP candidates and political parties," the network said, "Any party that wins the majority of votes should be able to form a government."

It added that Move Forward Party's government coalition has 313 seats in the 500-seat House of Representatives, but it needs the support of another 63 MPs, should the 250 senators appointed by the the junta-appointed decline to back their candidate.