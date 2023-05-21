New ‘Number One’ group of 7 small parties ready to join any coalition
Seven political parties with one MP each got together on Sunday to create a group called “Number One”.
The group comprises Plung Sungkom Mai, New, Power, Thai Teachers for People, Party of Thai Counties, Raeng Ngan Sang Chart and Pheu Chart Thai parties. The group is led by Plung Sungkom Mai leader Chaowarit Kajonpongkirati.
Even though Plung Sungkom Mai joined a possible Move Forward-led coalition, an unidentified party member told Nation TV that the new group has not been formed to boost the new government’s bargaining power.
The member said the group was ready to join any coalition if invited, while another member pointed out that small parties can be of help as they also have experts.
The group will announce its policies at a press conference on Tuesday at Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in Bangkok’s Lak Si district.
One of the members said Number One will also study Move Forward’s memorandum of understanding for potential coalition partners on Monday. The member added that the group was open to joining any coalition that is formed.
Separately, three small parties with one MP seat each have joined Move Forward’s potential coalition, namely Thai Liberal, New Democracy and Fair parties.