Suited for the job: Pita leads MFP members in visit to bespoke tailor

The 42-year-old, Harvard-educated Pita was accompanied by Parit Wacharasindhu, the party’s chief of policy communications as well as newly elected MPs in waiting.

In a facebook post on Friday, Songsmai, a well-known and long-established tailor, said: “Congratulations to Move Forward Party from everyone at Songsmai. Pictured here are our specialists taking measurements of Khun Pita and his party members.”

The tailor went on that the Sang Hee branch that Pita and his group visited on Friday is its head office and the first branch established 60 years ago.

Songsmai said for more than half a century, it has been serving high-ranking government officials and businesspeople looking for new formal attire to match their important positions. Move Forward members are among its long-time customers, it added.

The tailor has a total of eight branches in Thailand plus two textile manufacturing factories.