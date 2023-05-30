Democrat Party to get new leadership on June 13
The Democrat Party will select a new leader and executives on June 13, caretaker Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sreeon said on Tuesday.
Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit announced his resignation after the Democrats won a disappointing 25 seats in the May 14 general election.
Party regulations state that a new leader and executives must be appointed within 60 days.
Chalermchai said he will step down as Democrat secretary-general but is ready to stay on as a party adviser.
He said it was up to the party to decide whether the next leader should come from the new generation, adding new party executives had not yet been lined up.
Chalermchai declined to say whether the Democrats would cooperate with Pheu Thai if Move Forward cannot form a coalition government.
“This has to be decided by a party resolution. I am only a party member after this,” he replied to questions from the press.
However, he denied rumours that talks were ongoing between the Democrats and Pheu Thai to form a government coalition.