Pita to lead committee overseeing smooth transition of power
The Move Forward-led coalition has decided to initially set up two committees to ensure a seamless transfer of power and oversee negotiations among the eight coalition partners.
PM-hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat, who is also leader of Move Forward Party, announced on Tuesday that he will chair the committee overseeing the transfer of power from the old government.
Pita, who was speaking to the press at Prachachart Party headquarters in Bangkok, said that establishing these committees brought the eight partners one step closer to building a coalition government.
Other members of Pita’s committee are:
• Sirikanya Tansakun (Move Forward)
• Paopoom Rojanasakul (Pheu Thai)
• Tawee Sodsong (Prachachart)
• Anudith Nakornthap (Thai Sang Thai)
• Wirat Worasirin (Thai Liberal)
• Kanawee Suebsaeng (Fair)
• Wasawat Poungponsri (Pheu Thai Ruam Palang)
• Chaowarit Khajonpongkirati (Plung Sungkom Mai)
Pita added that the coalition has also set up seven separate committees to address seven of the 23 missions listed in the memorandum of understanding (MoU).
The seven committees will work on the following issues:
• Rising price of electricity and fuel
• Impact of drought and the El Niño phenomenon
• Turmoil in the deep South
• Amendments to the Constitution
• Air pollution and other environmental problems
• Economic difficulties
• Drug issues
Pita said the working teams would eventually expand to 23 in line with the missions.
“We have been working in harmony to find solutions to people’s concerns, and will continue to do so,” he said.
The coalition will meet every week and will provide the public with regular updates, he said, adding that the next meeting will be presided over by Pheu Thai.
No allocation of ministerial posts was unveiled today.